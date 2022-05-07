JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BP.B. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.12) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.93) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

