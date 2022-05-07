JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 4,728

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,786 ($59.79) to GBX 4,728 ($59.06) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKG. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,445.60 ($55.54).

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

LON:SKG opened at GBX 3,331 ($41.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,713.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,771 ($34.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,334 ($54.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a €0.96 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.