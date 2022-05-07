JSF Financial LLC Sells 790 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

