K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.78). Approximately 136,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 63,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($2.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.17) price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,480.32).

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

