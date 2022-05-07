Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00157612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00337637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

