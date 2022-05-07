KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue Dividend of $2.78

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.7804 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.40.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($91.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KBC Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €79.00 ($83.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

