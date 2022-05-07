Kcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $874,363.66 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Kcash has a total market cap of $874,363.66 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 179.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

