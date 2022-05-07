Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kemper worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 438,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

