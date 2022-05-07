Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Earnings Results

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. 477,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

