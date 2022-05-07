Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Tristram Wilkinson Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.