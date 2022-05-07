Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.