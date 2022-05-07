KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of KKR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

