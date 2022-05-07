Klaytn 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.90 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $59.90 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00211877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00204971 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00473268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,548.83 or 1.96374227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,325,159 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.