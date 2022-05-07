Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.00

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.37), with a volume of 379637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.44).

Several research firms have recently commented on KGH. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 165 ($2.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knights Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.67).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 333.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company has a market capitalization of £83.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($843,222.99).

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

