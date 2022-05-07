Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Down 7%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.13. 147,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,491,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94.

About Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

