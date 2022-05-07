KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $28.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 873,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.89. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $16,751,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

