Komodo (KMD) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $52.18 million and $992,684.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00323990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00076339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00099915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,638,094 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

