Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.85 EPS.

Shares of KTB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 882,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,690. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

