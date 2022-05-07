Korea Investment CORP Acquires 3,200 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 1,126,766 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup cut their price target on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

