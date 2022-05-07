Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 25,900 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Affirm by 822.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Shares of AFRM opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

