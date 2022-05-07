Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

TXG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

