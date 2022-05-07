Korea Investment CORP Has $1.28 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zendesk by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

