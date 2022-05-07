Korea Investment CORP Has $2.48 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

