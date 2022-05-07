Korea Investment CORP Invests $2.20 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $224.27.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.78.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

