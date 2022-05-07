Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $247,302,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

