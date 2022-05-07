Korea Investment CORP Sells 117,800 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

