Korea Investment CORP Sells 21,400 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 125,304 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 307,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,977 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

