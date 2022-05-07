Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,800 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.74 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

