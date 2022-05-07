Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 164,174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,951,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

