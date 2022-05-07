Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DT shares. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

