Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,964.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $449.50 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

