Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising updated its FY22 guidance to $4.88-4.96 EPS.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $97.81 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

