Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising updated its FY22 guidance to $4.88-4.96 EPS.
Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $97.81 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.