Lamden Market Cap Tops $4.24 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $87,089.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

