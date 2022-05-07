Lanceria Tops 24-Hour Volume of $214,641.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $214,641.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00307613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00205308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00479465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039435 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,456.38 or 1.98128878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

