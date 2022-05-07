Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,460 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

CHKP stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

