Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 734,283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CEMEX worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

