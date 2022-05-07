Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,732 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 324,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,367. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

