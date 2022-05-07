Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

