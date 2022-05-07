Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $30,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 22,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 65,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Shares of FTNT opened at $266.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 54.94%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.