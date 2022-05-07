Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $27.44 Million Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

