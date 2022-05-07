Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206,066 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

