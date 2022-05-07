Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $33,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 12.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

