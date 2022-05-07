Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 58,868 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4,341.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $383.94 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

