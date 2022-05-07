Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,525 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,257,000 after buying an additional 119,584 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

NYSE BLL traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

In other Ball news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

