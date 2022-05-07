Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,739 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,310,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,264,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

