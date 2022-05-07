Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 32,491 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $31,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

CMI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

