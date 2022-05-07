Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 36,719 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,719 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ashland Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 392,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,089. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $111.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Ashland Global Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.