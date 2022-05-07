Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.34

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $15.80. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 39,480 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

