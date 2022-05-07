Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.34

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $15.80. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 39,480 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.