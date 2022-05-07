LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $38,445.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00478865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038903 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,598.64 or 1.99224073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

