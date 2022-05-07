LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.